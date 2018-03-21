Merkel says 2015 migrant influx in Germany won’t be repeated

German Chancellor Angela Merkel renewed a promise on Wednesday that the migrant influx of 2015 won’t be repeated as she embarks on her fourth term. She acknowledged in her first speech to parliament since being sworn in last week that the debate about migration has “divided and polarized our country to this day.” The chancellor said that Germany, which allowed in over a million migrants in 2015 and 2016, can be proud. However, she said that this “exceptional humanitarian situation… should and must not be repeated.” Merkel also said she will “always defend” a 2016 agreement with Turkey, aimed at curbing migrant arrivals and the activities of smugglers, although the deal has many opponents.