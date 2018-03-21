Boko Haram militants free scores of Nigerian schoolgirls – report

Boko Haram militants freed scores of kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls on Wednesday, according to witnesses. Some of the released students said five of their schoolmates had died in captivity and another was still being held “because she is a Christian,” Reuters reported. The Islamist fighters drove the students back into the northeast town of Dapchi in a line of trucks in the morning, dropped them off then left, witnesses said. They added that more than 100 of the 110 girls seized on February 19 were returned, though the government issued a statement saying 76 girls had been freed in an “ongoing process.”