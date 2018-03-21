S. Korea proposes talks next week with Pyongyang at border ahead of leaders’ summit

Seoul has proposed talks with North Korea next week to discuss details of the upcoming summit talks between their leaders. South Korea’s presidential office announced Wednesday it wants preliminary talks at the border on March 29 to determine the exact date and agendas for the summit talks, AP reported. The two Koreas agreed earlier this month to hold the leaders’ meeting in late April in the border village of Panmunjom. The decision was reached when senior Seoul officials visited Pyongyang. Officials in Seoul said North Korea also proposed talks between its leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump. Trump agreed to meet North Korea’s leader by the end of May.