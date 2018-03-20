Aid reaches Syrians displaced to Tal Rifaat by Turkey’s Afrin offensive – Red Cross

Humanitarian aid Tuesday reached desperate families displaced to the northern Syrian town of Tal Rifaat by a nearby Turkish offensive, the International Committee of the Red Cross said. Ankara’s two-month assault on Kurdish fighters in the region of Afrin, further west, has forced tens of thousands of people to seek refuge in Tal Rifaat, AFP reports. On Tuesday, the ICRC and Syrian Arab Red Crescent began delivering much-needed aid to the town where the humanitarian situation is seen as dire. “The 14-truck convoy includes 25 metric tons of humanitarian aid. Distribution of bread, blankets and bottles of water already started,” ICRC spokeswoman Ingy Sedky said. Turkey and allied Syrian rebel groups launched an assault on the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the Afrin region on January 20 and captured its urban center on Sunday.