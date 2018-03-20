Egypt court orders Uber, Careem apps to stop operations

Egypt’s administrative court issued a ruling on Tuesday stopping the operations of ride-sharing apps Uber and Careem, according to state media. Both services had sparked protests by taxi drivers. They complained that the drivers did not need to pay hefty fees to operate transportation vehicles. The court accepted a petition by a lawyer demanding the government stop licensing Uber and Careem activities in Egypt, including their online applications, AFP said, citing an al-Ahram report. Uber and Careem may appeal the court’s decision. Careem, a start-up headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, operates in the Middle East and Asia.