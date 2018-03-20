Serbian PM Brnabic may resign, complains about colleagues’ ‘personal vanities’

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic warned she may resign from the government if “personal vanities” were not put aside and accused her colleagues of failing to work as a team. Brnabic expects to discuss the possibilities of a cabinet reshuffle or resignation with President Aleksandar Vucic when he returns from Brussels later this week, Tanjug reported. “We will either function as a team without personal vanities and promoting of personal agendas… or I do not have to be the prime minister,” Brnabic said. Opposition deputies said Brnabic, who is not affiliated with any party, was unlikely to have any real leverage in her coalition cabinet after Vucic nominated her in June to become Serbia’s first female and openly gay prime minister, Reuters said.