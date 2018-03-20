Withdrawal from ICC won’t affect preliminary Philippines probe – court

The Philippines’ decision to leave the International Criminal Court will not derail an ongoing preliminary probe into possible crimes committed during the war on drugs, the court said on Tuesday. Last month, ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda opened a preliminary examination into a complaint by a Filipino lawyer of suspected extrajudicial killings during President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign. Duterte announced last week that he was withdrawing the Philippines ratification of the Rome Statute, the treaty which created the ICC. The withdrawal comes into effect after a year, AP reports. The Philippines Senate ratified the Rome Statute, but Duterte said the treaty was never enforced in the country because it was not published in the government journal.