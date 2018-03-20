Maldives to lift state of emergency, may charge ex-president with bribery – report

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen will lift a 45-day state of emergency on Thursday, a senior Maldives diplomat said. “Unless something unusual happens, we should not have emergency by Thursday,” Mohamed Hussain Shareef, Maldives ambassador to Sri Lanka, told a Foreign Correspondents Association forum on Monday. Shareef said bribery charges against Chief Justice Abdulla Saeed and Supreme Court Judge Ali Hameed have been sent to the prosecutor general. The diplomat added that bribery charges will also be brought against former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and Supreme Court administrator Hassan Sayeed, Reuters reports. Gayoom is accused of bribing the three legal professionals to overthrow the Yameen government. They have all rejected the charges.