Canada to send peacekeeping mission to Mali with 6 helicopters, support troops

Canada has announced a peacekeeping effort in the West African country of Mali. The mission will include six helicopters and some support troops, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday, adding that the deployment will be 12 months. The mission will have two Chinook helicopters for airlift operations and four armed Griffon helicopters for escort purposes, AP said. The number of troops has yet to be determined. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to return Ottawa to peacekeeping after more than a decade of dwindling participation.