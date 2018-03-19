US’s Dunford visits Afghanistan ‘to understand goals’ of military campaign

The top US military officer visited Afghanistan on Monday to evaluate the military campaign and ensure new American advisory teams and an upgraded Afghan Air Force are on target, AP reported. As the next fighting season with the Taliban looms, Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he wants to understand the goals for the coming months so the US-led coalition can develop ways “to measure progress in the fight.” Dunford told reporters that he seeks “a discussion about measures of effectiveness.” Measuring success will be a key part of White House discussions this summer when President Donald Trump looks for a one-year assessment of his new regional strategy.