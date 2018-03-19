Czech authorities halt extradition proceedings against Syrian Kurd leader

Czech authorities halted extradition proceedings against a Syrian Kurdish leader whom they briefly detained in February on a warrant issued by Turkey, according to a state attorney’s office statement issued on Monday. Saleh Muslim formerly headed the PYD, the major part of a coalition governing Kurdish-held areas of northern Syria and which is deemed by Turkey to be a terrorist organization, Reuters said. His release from detention, under a February 27 court order, caused a diplomatic row with Ankara. Turkish authorities have accused him of aggravated murder and disrupting the state. On the release, he pledged to remain on EU territory and to cooperate in further proceedings. However, the new decision means that the Czech authorities have concluded the case completely. Lawyer Miroslav Krutina said the decision also meant Muslim was no longer bound by a pledge to remain in the EU.