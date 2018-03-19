Israel’s Shin Bet arrests French consulate employee for ‘Gaza weapons smuggling’

A French employee of France’s consulate in Jerusalem has been arrested for allegedly smuggling dozens of weapons from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank, Israel’s domestic security agency said Monday. The Shin Bet said the man, identified as Romain Franck, 23, was part of a broader Palestinian smuggling ring, AP reported. He allegedly used his consular vehicle, which is subjected to less stringent security checks, as cover to transport the weapons through Israel’s secured border with the Gaza Strip. The Shin Bet accused Franck of taking part in the ring for financial gain, saying his employer was unaware of his actions. The consulate in Jerusalem declined to comment and did not confirm whether Franck was an employee.