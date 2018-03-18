Israeli jets strike several Gaza targets – reports

Israeli Air Force (IAF) jets struck a number of targets in the Gaza Strip on Saturday night, the Jerusalem Post reported, citing Gazan media. Earlier on Saturday, IAF fighter jets attacked a Hamas target in central Gaza. “The IDF will continue to operate for the safety of Israeli civilians, by all means at its disposal,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, adding that the airstrike was carried out in response to an explosive device that went off near the security fence. The IDF also said it continues to hold Hamas responsible for “all occurrences in and from the Gaza Strip.”