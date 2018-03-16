EU publishes list of US products that could face duties

The EU on Friday published a list of US products it plans to introduce duties on if the 28-nation bloc is not exempted from President Donald Trump’s steel and aluminum tariffs. The list contains dozens of products including breakfast foods, kitchenware, clothing and footwear, washing machines, textiles, whiskey, motorcycles, boats and batteries, AP reported. They are worth around $3.4 billion in trade annually, but the list could grow once the full extent of the impact of US tariffs is known. The EU’s Executive Commission gave European industry stakeholders 10 days to object if they fear that any products targeted for “rebalancing” tariffs would hurt their business.