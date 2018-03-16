Palestinian motorist kills 2 Israelis in W. Bank in suspected car-ramming attack

A Palestinian motorist killed two Israelis and injured at least one other person in the West Bank on Friday, Reuters reported. This may have been an accident, Israel's Army Radio said, adding, however, that witnesses described it as a deliberate ramming attack. The incident took place near the Jewish settlement of Mevo Dotan, west of the Palestinian town of Jenin. The motorist was detained shortly after and was being treated for injuries, the station said. The Israeli military said in a preliminary report that the incident appeared to have been a car-ramming.