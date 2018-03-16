Greek appeals court rejects Turkey’s request for extradition of 8 soldiers over coup

A Greek appeals court on Friday rejected a Turkish demand for the extradition of eight Turkish soldiers, who Ankara accuses of having a direct role in the abortive coup attempt in 2016. It was the third extradition request that Greek courts have refused, as the issue continues to strain relations between the two NATO allies. The group fled to Greece in a helicopter on July 16, 2016, as the coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan crumbled. Ankara says they are traitors and coup plotters, Reuters reports.