Seoul to seek high-level talks with N. Korea in preparation for summit

South Korea will make a request to hold high-level talks with North Korea over a planned summit meeting of their leaders, the chief of staff of South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday. The preparation committee will ask for the talks to be held sometime in late March, Im Jong-seok said, where officials of the two sides will discuss key agenda topics. Im he could not rule out the possibility that Moon may meet US President Donald Trump after the inter-Korean summit, but before Trump’s planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in May.