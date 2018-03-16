11,640 civilians left E. Ghouta via humanitarian corridors, evacuation ongoing – Russian MoD

A group of 291 civilians have left Eastern Ghouta through a “humanitarian corridor” on Friday, the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria said in a statement. It said the total number of those evacuated from the besieged enclave has reached 11,640, with people using safe passages set up as part of a ceasefire agreement between the warring parties. The truce helped stabilize the situation in Eastern Ghouta, the Russian military said, but “a number of radical groupings” violated it overnight, having shelled Damascus and its suburbs three times. The ceasefire also enabled a UN aid convoy of 25 trucks to bring 137 tons of food and medical supplies to the town of Douma, the largest rebel-held stronghold outside the Syrian capital.