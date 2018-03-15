Macron ‘to announce response’ to spy poisoning in UK in coming days

President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would decide in the coming days what measures France will take after agreeing with a British assessment that Russia was behind an attack on a former spy in the UK. “Everything leads us to believe that responsibility is in fact attributable to Russia,” Reuters quoted Macron as saying in western France. “I will announce in the coming days the measures that we intend to take,” Macron said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned Moscow will “definitely” expel UK diplomats as a reciprocal measure in the standoff over ex-spy Sergei Skripal’s poisoning.