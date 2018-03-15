N. Korean FM en route to Sweden in preparations for Trump-Kim summit – China

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho is on his way to Sweden via Beijing, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. The visit comes amid preparations for a planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Reuters reports. China’s ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comments at a briefing in Beijing. Trump and Kim have committed to meeting at a time and place to be determined before the end of May to discuss North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.