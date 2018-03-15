Russia-China draft UN statement on N. Korea vetoed by US

The US has voted against a draft UN Security Council statement put forward by Russia and China that welcomed the ongoing rapprochement between two Koreas, the Russian mission to the United Nations said on Thursday. “The United States’ decision to cease working on the Russian-Chinese initiative without discussing it by the UN Security Council members raises questions about Washington’s actual plans relating to the emerging thaw in inter-Korean relations,” said Fyodor Strzhizhovsky, spokesman for the mission. The statement in question hailed the resumption of dialogue between Pyongyang and Seoul and expressed support to a possible meeting between US and North Korean leaders, according to TASS.