Turkish military ‘encircled’ Afrin in Syria – Ankara

Turkey’s military and its rebel allies have encircled the northern Syrian town of Afrin, the Turkish armed forces said on Tuesday. The move is seen as substantial advance in Ankara’s offensive against Kurdish fighters across its southern border, Reuters said. The forces encircled Afrin and also captured “areas of critical importance” in the region as of Monday, according to the statement from the Turkish military. On Monday, the Turkish government said the armed forces had gained control of more than half the area and vowed “to clear the Afrin town of militants.”