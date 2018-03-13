Japan PM Abe doesn’t see Pyongyang buying time through talks with US, S. Korea – Seoul

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe doesn’t believe Pyongyang will use summits with the United States and South Korea to buy time to pursue its nuclear and missile programs, according to the South Korean president’s office. “North Korea has big negotiations to make at the inter-Korean summit and later its summit with the US and in light of the situation I don’t think [Pyongyang] will use this opportunity to simply buy time,” Abe was cited as saying by the Blue House on Tuesday. Abe was speaking to South Korea’s National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon earlier in the day, Reuters reports. Suh is visiting Tokyo to brief officials there on his visit to North Korea and later the US regarding denuclearization talks with Pyongyang.