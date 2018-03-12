Myanmar building security structures atop Rohingya land – Amnesty

Myanmar is building security installations on top of razed Rohingya villages, Amnesty International said Monday. The statement is casting doubt on the country’s plans to repatriate hundreds of thousands of refugees. Nearly 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled northern Rakhine state to Bangladesh since Myanmar launched a crackdown on insurgents six months ago. Myanmar says it was responding to attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army in late August. Satellite imagery and interviews point to a rapid increase in military infrastructure and other construction since the start of the year, according to a new Amnesty report. The evidence shows that the Myanmar authorities are building over the top of the very places the Rohingya need to return to, Tirana Hassan, Amnesty’s crisis response director, said, as cited by AFP.