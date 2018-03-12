S. Korea envoy thanks China for role in Pyongyang nuclear talks
South Korea’s national security adviser on Monday thanked China for its “active support” in the diplomatic process that has set up a historic summit between leaders of the US and North Korea, AFP reported. Just days after he announced the planned meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, Chung Eui-yong was in Beijing to brief China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi on the fast-moving efforts to address the nuclear standoff. Trump and Kim have agreed to meet by the end of May, although a date and time have yet to be confirmed. Some in China are afraid the country, which hosted failed six-nation talks on the nuclear issue a decade ago, could be cut out of negotiations on denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.