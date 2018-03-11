44 pro-ISIS militants killed, 26 injured in clash with Philippine troops – army

At least 44 pro-Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants were killed after Philippine soldiers shelled positions held by the fighters in southern Maguindanao province, according to the country's army. An additional 26 militants were wounded in the operation. The fighting against the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) began in a remote village in Datu Saudi Ampatuan on Thursday morning and continued into Friday, Lt. Col. Gerry Besana said, as cited by Reuters. He added that the military is "pursuing about 200 more militants," and that the clash had displaced about 500 families. The Philippines classifies the BIFF, which has about 300 members, as a terrorist organization.