China’s Xi praises Trump-Kim meeting plan, calls for more ‘positive gestures’

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump talked over the phone on Friday, China’s state media reported. Xi said that he appreciated Trump’s desire to resolve the outstanding issues with North Korea diplomatically. The Chinese leader urged “all relevant parties” to refrain from any harsh moves which might escalate the situation in the region and to make “positive gestures” instead. The US President unexpectedly agreed to meet Kim Jong-un this Spring earlier on Friday, following months of soaring tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.