6.8 quake strikes Papua New Guinea coast

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake has struck the coast of Latangai island in eastern Papua New Guinea, the United States Geological Survey reports. The quake occurred at a depth of 15.2 kilometers. No injuries have yet been reported in the sparsely populated area. This latest seismic activity comes in the wake of a powerful quake two weeks ago, which killed over a hundred people, and an aftershock on Wednesday which killed over a dozen more. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has stated there is no threat of a large-scale tsunami.