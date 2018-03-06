Saudi Arabia offers to fund Iraq football stadium, FIFA to decide on Baghdad intl games

Saudi Arabia has offered to fund a new football stadium in Iraq. The offer came in a telephone call between King Salman and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Monday evening, AFP reported. FIFA is preparing to decide whether to lift its ban on Iraq hosting competitive international matches. The country has not played full internationals on home turf since its 1990 invasion of Kuwait, and the FIFA decision is expected on March 16. The ban, covering all but domestic matches, stayed in place after the US-led invasion in 2003. It was briefly lifted in 2012, but a power outage during an Iraq-Jordan match in the Iraqi Kurdish capital Arbil led FIFA to promptly reinstate it.