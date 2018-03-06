Italy’s Norther League leader Salvini says he’s only possible PM candidate for center-right bloc

The leader of the far-right Northern League, Matteo Salvini, said on Tuesday he was the only possible candidate for prime minister for the center-right after his party emerged as the strongest in the conservative bloc in Sunday’s election. Salvini replied “no,” when asked in Milan if he would be willing to make way for a candidate who may be able to garner more support in parliament, Reuters reports. The Northern League (Lega Nord) won around 17 percent of the vote in the election, ahead of about 14 percent for Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (Go Italy!) party. The center-right coalition, which includes other smaller parties, took around 37 percent. This biggest group in parliament is still short of an absolute majority.