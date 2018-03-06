EU ‘hopes for positive outcome’ in case of Greek soldiers detained in Turkey

The European Commission has said it hoped for a positive outcome in the case of two Greek soldiers arrested in Turkey last week. “We hope for a swift and positive outcome of this issue, in the spirit of good neighborly relations,” a commission spokesman told a news conference on Tuesday. A Turkish court remanded in custody on Friday two Greek soldiers who were detained after crossing the border into Turkey in bad weather in a heavily forested frontier region, Reuters said. Athens has called for the soldiers’ swift return.