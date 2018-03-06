Turkey, Russia and Iran to hold summit on Syria in April – Ankara

Turkey, Russia and Iran will hold a summit in April to discuss Syria and potential steps in the region, Reuters reported, citing the spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Hami Aksoy also said on Tuesday that Ankara would tell US authorities during meetings on March 8-9 that it expected Washington to take concrete steps on retrieving weapons provided to the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is expected to visit Russia between March 12 and 14, and later meet with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington on March 18. During a visit to Germany, Cavusoglu will discuss the extradition of former Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, who was released by a Czech court last week despite a Turkish extradition request.