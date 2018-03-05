Ankara wants extradition of Syrian Kurdish politician from Germany

Ankara has requested that German authorities detain and extradite a wanted Syrian Kurdish politician, AP quoted Turkish officials as saying Monday. Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said Turkey asked Germany to extradite Salih Muslim, the former co-chair of the Democratic Union Party, or PYD, on Friday. According to state-run Anadolu news agency, the politician was spotted addressing a rally in Berlin over the weekend. Muslim was released from custody in the Czech Republic last week, after being briefly detained on a Turkish arrest warrant. He was requested to remain within European Union territory and be available for hearings in his extradition case. Bozdag said that Turkey received information that Muslim planned to travel to Germany from the Czech Republic.