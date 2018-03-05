Greek soldiers detained in Turkey after crossing border not released by court – lawyer

A Turkish court on Monday rejected a request for the release of two Greek soldiers who were detained after crossing the border into Turkey in bad weather, Reuters said, citing local media. A lawyer for the soldiers had requested their release earlier on Monday, according to CNN Turk. The two were detained last week near the northeastern Greek border after straying onto the Turkish side. They were on patrol in bad weather, Greece’s army command said. A Greek government spokesman had said it expected their swift return.