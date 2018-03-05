8 suspects held in Belgium after anti-terrorism raids

Police in Belgium detained eight people during raids linked to an anti-terrorism investigation, prosecutors said on Monday. Seven homes in the Brussels district of Molenbeek were raided on Sunday, as well as the Flemish towns of Geraardsbergen and Mechelen, the office of the federal prosecutor said. No weapons or explosives were found. “A judge specializing in terrorism matters had asked for the home searches to be carried out,” the office said, as cited by Reuters. Newspaper DH had earlier said that those being held were suspected of planning a militant attack.