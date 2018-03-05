German man injured after acid attack in Dusseldorf

A German has been severely injured after two men threw acid at him as he left his home near the western city of Dusseldorf, AP reported. German daily Bild identified the 51-year-old victim as Bernhard Guenther, an executive with Innogy SE, a subsidiary of German electric utilities company RWE. The man was attacked on Sunday morning after he left his home to buy breakfast at a nearby bakery. Two unknown men in their 20s poured the toxic liquid over his head and then ran away, according to police. The victim managed to get back to his home, where he made an emergency call and was subsequently taken to a special clinic by helicopter.