Iran FM Zarif slams EU ‘extremism’ towards Tehran ahead of meeting with Le Drian

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the European Union for “extremism” in relationship to Tehran. The statement came in an interview with reformist newspaper Etemad published Monday ahead of a meeting with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian. “In order to keep the United States in the Iran nuclear deal, European countries are suffering from extremism and this will ultimately undermine Europe’s policy,” Zarif said. Le Drian arrived in Tehran early Monday for talks, with Europe pushing for pledges over Iran’s ballistic missile program. It is the first visit by one of the European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal since US President Donald Trump set an ultimatum that he would abandon it if it was not “improved,” AFP said.