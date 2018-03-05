US carrier Carl Vinson docks in Danang for 1st time since Vietnam War

The USS ‘Carl Vinson’, the Nimitz-class nuclear powered aircraft carrier, anchored on Monday in the Vietnamese port city of Danang, where US troops first landed during the Vietnam War. “It’s a pretty big and historic step, since a carrier has not been here for 40 years,” said Rear Adm. John V. Fuller, the commander of the Carl Vinson strike group. He added the four-day port call is to “promote security, stability and prosperity in the region.” The arrival of the Carl Vinson marks the first time an American aircraft carrier has docked in Vietnam since the US troops withdrew in 1975.