US embassy in Turkey closed over security fears

The US embassy in Turkey’s capital, Ankara, will be closed on Monday due to an unspecified “security threat” to Americans there. An embassy statement released on Sunday evening warned US citizens in the country to avoid large crowds and the embassy building, to “heighten your personal security posture and awareness” when visiting tourists attractions, public venues and even shopping malls and to “keep a low profile.” It added only emergency services would be provided at the embassy, with visa appointments and other regular services cancelled until further notice.