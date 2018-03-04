HomeNewsline

China's 'moderate' defense spending increases are not a threat to other countries – vice FM

China's "moderate" increases in defense spending over the past few years are not a threat, according to Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui. "In recent years, China has moderately raised defense investment," he told a Sunday news conference, as quoted by Reuters. "Part of it has been to make up for past investment deficiencies, mostly on renewing equipment [and] improving material benefits for soldiers." Zhang also noted that China's defense spending remains lower than other major countries, and that its development "will not constitute a threat to any country." His comments were made ahead of the release of the country's defense spending budget, which is expected to take place on Monday.

