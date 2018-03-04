Seoul to send special envoys for talks with North Korea

Seoul will send a five-member delegation, led by chief of the presidential National Security Office Chung Eui-yong, to the North on Monday, according to the presidential office cited by Yonhap. During the two-day trip to Pyongyang, the envoys are expected to hold high-level talks with North Korean officials. The goal of the negotiations is to discuss “the ways to reach peace on the Korean Peninsula and develop the bilateral relationship” as well as set up “conditions for North Korea-US dialogue aimed at denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”