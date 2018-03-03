Black box of Iranian ill-fated plane uncovered at crash site, more bodies found – official

Iranian rescue teams found a black box from the Aseman Airlines ATR72 plane, which crashed on February 18, killing all 65 people on board, various officials confirmed Saturday as cited in local media. The search team also recovered more of the victims' bodies near Mount Dena, Tasnim reported, quoting the deputy head of the regional crisis management department. The two-engine turboprop disappeared off the radar mid-flight from Tehran to Yasuj.