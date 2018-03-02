Putin congratulates Sarkissian on being elected Armenian president

President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of congratulations to Armen Sarkissian on being elected president of Armenia, the Kremlin said. The Armenian National Assembly on Friday elected Republican Party candidate Sarkissian as the country’s new president. Sarkissian, whose candidacy was suggested by the ruling party, led by outgoing President Serzh Sargsyan, once served as the Armenian ambassador to the UK and as the country’s prime minister. After the president assumes office, the process of Armenia’s transition to a parliamentary form of government will be completed, Sputnik said. The functions of the president, who is elected to serve a seven-year term, will be representational.