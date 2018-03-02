Australia says suicide car bomb in Kabul exploded near embassy vehicles

One person was killed and 14 bystanders were wounded after a suicide car bomber struck on Friday in the Afghan capital of Kabul, officials said. No group immediately claimed responsibility. The cause of the explosion was a car bomb in the city’s Qabl Bai area, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish. The intended target was not clear, but a statement from the Australian Foreign Ministry said the explosion had occurred near Australian embassy vehicles as they were traveling in the city. It said no one from the embassy had been harmed, Reuters reports.