Russia’s efforts to develop new weapons isn’t beginning of arms race – Kremlin

Moscow strongly rejects accusations of violating international laws concerning strategic stability, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday. Russia’s efforts to develop new weapon systems do not disrupt nuclear parity in the world, he added. “It does not threaten anyone in any way, as the president explained in his address,” Peskov said, adding that “we have absolute parity.” President Vladimir Putin’s state of the nation address to the Federal Assembly has no militaristic nature while the new types of weapons that were shown are a guarantee of maintaining nuclear parity in the world, TASS quoted the spokesman as saying.