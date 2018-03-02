Turkey prosecutors order arrest of naval officers, teachers and trade unionists – reports

Turkish prosecutors have reportedly ordered the arrest of 154 people including naval officers, teachers and trade unionists over alleged links to Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, state media said on Friday. Gulen is the man accused of orchestrating a 2016 attempted coup in the country. Police launched operations across five provinces to detain 16 naval officers, seven of them serving and nine previously expelled from the armed forces, over links to the US-based cleric, Anadolu reported. In a separate investigation, the Ankara chief prosecutor’s office ordered the arrest across Turkey of 66 teachers, previously removed from their posts, over links to Gulen’s movement, Reuters said. According to the report, 72 officials from a trade union confederation which had been closed under a government decree were also to be detained in a third probe across more than a dozen provinces.