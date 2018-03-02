Israel police question PM Netanyahu in telecoms corruption case

Israeli police questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday for the first time in a corruption case that involves the country’s largest telecommunications company, Bezeq, according to Israel Radio. Along with two other corruption cases in which Netanyahu is suspected of bribery, the probes pose a serious threat to the four-term PM’s political survival, Reuters said. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing in all the cases. In the investigation, known as Case 4000, police allege that the owners of Bezeq Israel Telecom provided favorable coverage of Netanyahu and his wife on a news website they controlled in return for favors from communications regulators. Israel Radio said Netanyahu’s wife Sara was providing testimony at the same time, at a police station near Tel Aviv.