At least 4 injured in Afghan capital after suicide car bomber attack

A suicide bomber struck in the Afghan capital, Kabul, as a loud explosion was heard in an area close to foreign embassies on Friday, Reuters reported. The cause of the blast was a suicide bombing, according to Bismillah Tabaan, the police commander of the city’s ninth district, where the explosion took place. Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said a car bomb exploded in the Qabl Bai area of the city, and at least four civilians had been injured. The attack came two days after President Ashraf Ghani offered to start peace talks with the Taliban and just over a month after an explosives-packed ambulance was detonated in the city center, killing around 100 people.