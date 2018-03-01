1st aid convoy in Syria’s Afrin since Turkey-led assault – Red Cross

An aid convoy entered Afrin in northwestern Syria Thursday for the first time since the Turkish-led assault on the Kurdish enclave started in January, the International Committee of the Red Cross said. The humanitarian supplies would benefit 50,000 people in the area bordering Turkey, AFP reported. The 29-truck convoy included 7,450 food parcels, water purification materials and medical supplies, as well as diapers, mattresses, blankets and winter clothes, ICRC spokeswoman for Syria Ingy Sedky said. The Syrian Arab Red Crescent tweeted that the trucks had reached the main urban area of Afrin and the town of Tal Rifaat. Thousands of civilians have fled their homes since the start of the assault, either to the town of Afrin or to adjacent areas.