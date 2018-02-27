Czech court orders release of Syrian Kurd leader as Turkey calls for extradition

A Czech court ruled on Tuesday that former Syrian Kurdish PYD leader Saleh Muslim be released, his lawyer said. The ruling came despite Turkey’s call for his detention pending an extradition request. Muslim’s lawyer said his client had promised the court not to obstruct further proceedings, Reuters reports. Muslim is a former head of the PYD, the major component of a coalition that governs Kurdish-held autonomous parts of northern Syria. He was detained in Prague over the weekend at the request of Ankara, which accuses him of “disrupting the state and aggravated murder.”